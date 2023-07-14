News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Registration still open for the Mark Zelich Golf Classic next weekend

By Dale Ryman and Tom Zurawski
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s still time to register for the Mark Zelich Golf Classic taking place next weekend at Greenwood Hills Country Club.

The tournament is similar to the former NewsChannel 7 Golf Classic.

However, this event is open to everyone and the committee aims to keep it going to pay tribute for all Zelich did throughout his years at WSAW.

“He’s the legendary sports broadcaster from Channel 7 was around for decades and decades,” said Committee Member Nic Babl. “Really created this tournament bringing out the best players in the area. We just want to honor him. Put out the best product, the best tournament that we possibly can.”

They’re expecting to host around 100 players.

The Mark Zelich Golf Classic will take place July 22 and 23. Register here to participate.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Terry Caspersen and Edward Heckendorf
Longest serving inmate, oldest Wisconsin inmate die on same day
Sheriff: 1 killed, several arrested in Taylor County street racing incident
(L) Kelly, Montelongo, Anderson Sr., and Stuntzner
4 arrested following Biron drug investigation
St. Luke’s Signs Letter of Intent with Aspirus Health to Expand Health Care Access Across the...
Aspirus Health announces affiliation plans with St. Luke’s in Duluth

Latest News

Showers & storms possible Friday evening.
First Alert Weather: More chances of showers & storms, wildfire smoke returns
First Alert Weather: Thursday Night Forecast
Henry Cone delivers a pitch for the Woodchucks in their 8-7 win over Lakeshore.
Wausau walks off Lakeshore 8-7 Thursday
'The Babies Place' working to end diaper need
Grand opening of new IV clinic this sunday