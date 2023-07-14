Registration still open for the Mark Zelich Golf Classic next weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s still time to register for the Mark Zelich Golf Classic taking place next weekend at Greenwood Hills Country Club.

The tournament is similar to the former NewsChannel 7 Golf Classic.

However, this event is open to everyone and the committee aims to keep it going to pay tribute for all Zelich did throughout his years at WSAW.

“He’s the legendary sports broadcaster from Channel 7 was around for decades and decades,” said Committee Member Nic Babl. “Really created this tournament bringing out the best players in the area. We just want to honor him. Put out the best product, the best tournament that we possibly can.”

They’re expecting to host around 100 players.

The Mark Zelich Golf Classic will take place July 22 and 23. Register here to participate.

