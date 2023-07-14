Pittsville Community Theater to present ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Pittsville Area Community Theater will present ‘Murder on the Orient Express”. It’s July 14-16 and 21-23.

Director by Andrew Spencer and actor Greg Jackan joined Sunrise 7 on Friday to talk about the show and provide a sneak peek.

“It’s a classic,” explained Spencer. “What’s really cool about the Orient Express story is that it has some of the greatest twists and literary history, which is why it holds up so well to this day. This particular adaptation also weaves a lot of humor. And it’s adapted by Ken Ludwig, who very famously wrote, Lend me a Tenor. So he’s got a really nice snack for funny bone humor. So you’re going to get a thrill. You’re going to get some laughs and we’ve got beautiful special effects, gorgeous costumes, and a very talented cast,” Spencer added.

Murder on the Orient Express (PACT)

