News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

New IV Hydration Clinic opening soon in Wausau

By Emily Zaal
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dare Health IV Hydration Clinic will be opening from Sunday onwards. They’ll be administering fluids and nutrients, and possibly in the future medications, to patients of all walks of life.

Some only know of the procedure being done in hospitals.

“There is not a single thing different from my process and doing it here in this clinic, than my process doing it in an in-patient setting like a hospital,” said Katelyn Mathie, Owner and Registered Nurse at Dare Health.

She’s been a registered nurse for over five years. Her team consists of a licensed practical nurse and a medical doctor. Even though they have the proper credentials, people are still worried about IV hydration.

“A lot of the times fear is due to a lack of education,” said Mathie.

IV hydration is a medical procedure that hydrates your cells from within. At Dare, they offer different types of infusions, like saline or lactated ringers, which are more hydrating.

“When you give it through an IV it’s an almost immediate attack to exactly where it has to go,” said Mathie.

Infusions can last 30 minutes to an hour. They also have additives like vitamins and minerals. For example, a Vitamin-C infusion to boost your immune system.

“A lot of the times the medical field is a solutionary field. Whereas it would be a lot more beneficial to be a preventative field,” said Mathie.

Speaking of preventative, they even have 15-minute injectable shots. So, before you go out drinking you won’t feel as bad the next day.

“I mean we’re in Wisconsin. We’re one of the number one drinking state in the united states,” said Mathie.

Costs range from $50-$175, but according to Mathie, they’re worth it.

“I’ve had mothers tell me stories about their 12-year-olds that have chronic illnesses and they started going to these clinics and they were a new kids again. I mean this isn’t a cash grab for me, it’s something that I feel very passionate about,” said Mathie.

Something important to know is they can’t treat kidney failure or heart failure. Once they’re more established they plan on adding additional therapies.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Terry Caspersen and Edward Heckendorf
Longest serving inmate, oldest Wisconsin inmate die on same day
Sheriff: 1 killed, several arrested in Taylor County street racing incident
(L) Kelly, Montelongo, Anderson Sr., and Stuntzner
4 arrested following Biron drug investigation
St. Luke’s Signs Letter of Intent with Aspirus Health to Expand Health Care Access Across the...
Aspirus Health announces affiliation plans with St. Luke’s in Duluth

Latest News

Showers & storms possible Friday evening.
First Alert Weather: More chances of showers & storms, wildfire smoke returns
First Alert Weather: Thursday Night Forecast
Henry Cone delivers a pitch for the Woodchucks in their 8-7 win over Lakeshore.
Wausau walks off Lakeshore 8-7 Thursday
'The Babies Place' working to end diaper need
Grand opening of new IV clinic this sunday