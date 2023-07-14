Juneau Co. seeking help from public in finding missing woman

MAUSTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a 43-year-old woman who has been missing since July 4.

Leya Stewart was last seen on Independence Day in the area of 43rd Street in the Town of Lemonwier.

She is 5′ 5″ and approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark shorts, and no shoes.

She has pierced ears, tattoos on her right shoulder, right leg, and a back tattoo with flowers and two names.

Anyone with information about Stewart should call the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at 608-847-5649.

