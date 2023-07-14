News and First Alert Weather App
Green Bay man known internationally as ‘Uncle Fester’ arrested on drug charges

A search warrant was executed at his home on the 800 block of Baird Street
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 65-year-old man known both locally and internationally as “Uncle Fester” is now in jail facing drug charges.

City and county SWAT teams executed a search warrant at a home on the 800 block of Baird Street Friday morning. According to Brown County land records, a man named Stephen Preisler owns that property. He’s been booked into the Brown County Jail on three felony drug charges, including the manufacture of amphetamine and maintaining a drug house. That house became the focus of an all-day drug investigation.

Action 2 News was told this a sight for sore eyes, as neighbors have had to put up with this home and alleged drug activity for years. Friday was a constant flow of investigators all day, going in and out of the home on Baird Street. The hazmat team was carrying out chemicals and placing them in the driveway.

Green Bay Alderman Bill Galvin represents this neighborhood, and he says he’s been aware of Stephen Preisler for a very long time, calling him a “dangerous” man. Galvin, who served more than 30 years with Green Bay Police, knows him as Uncle Fester, an amateur chemist who has written and published books about making illegal drugs. One of his books is called “Home Workshop Explosives” and another is called “Silent Death”.

“His claim to fame originally was he wrote out a recipe on how to make ricin and other harmful chemicals and he had them printed and put out for the public to use,” said Galvin. “They believe his recipe was used in a terrorist attack on a subway system in Japan several years ago. And after that, he became more of a drug dealer user. And he actually did like, like a podcast on how to make meth. Showing...step by step with all the chemicals and everything on how to do it.”

It continues to be all hands-on deck at the house with local and county departments at the scene. The state is assisting with this drug investigation and several people were taken into custody, including the man known as Uncle Fester.

The Department of Justice put up warning notes at the home.

Warning signs put up by DOJ at Uncle Fester's house
Warning signs put up by DOJ at Uncle Fester's house(WBAY)

