Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce to host open house of former Train Depot

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Driving by the nostalgic, old train depot in downtown Wausau, you’ve probably noticed all the construction in the last year. Recently, the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has wrapped up renovations on the inside.

The depot, built in 1899, has been preserved through many transitions, the most recent being the new home for the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. Marathon Historical Society historian Ben Clark said it’s the hub of Wausau’s history, drawing people into the city.

“The depot was really the main point of reference that people had. when you came to town and you got off the train for the first time you would see that depot and that was the last thing you’d see as you left so it became an important part of the community,” said Ben Clark, historian at the Marathon Historical Society.

More than 100 years after the depot was built. Business leaders continue to walk the same ground as those before them.

“Business leaders would come in and out of this building as the first operational train depot to bring people in and out of Wausau,” said Dave Eckmann, Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

The new lounge, visible when you walk in the main entrance honors ‘The Wausau Group’. Eckmann said they are an instrumental group of leaders of Wausau’s past, starting lumber mills, paper and power companies, putting Wausau on the map.

They even created a business known nationwide today, Wausau Insurance. The Chamber now has an entire room dedicated to honoring that, showcasing the now iconic photo.

That same room, now enclosed in glass is where passengers would wait for the train with their bags and get on the train. The original beams have been preserved as well as benches and even a surprise builders uncovered while renovating.

“It’s going to look a little different than we thought because we discovered something,” said Eckmann.

A large original brick wall rerouted the renovation process, it’s now exposed once again, bringing the building back to its roots after many transitions.

“Everybody has a relationship to this building, that at some point in their life, especially if they’re from Wausau, they can come here and say. ‘I used to cross that black bridge when I was a little kid,’” said Eckmann.

Eckmann said many have shared their memories of when the building was a bus station, bread company, insurance company, a Chinese restaurant and more. But now, Eckmann said it just makes sense that the chamber would take over this building in the heart of the city...as they continue to guide businesses down the track to success.

“Businesses are at the heart of growing a community,” said Eckmann.

“To continue to make it relevant and also tie into the legacy of all the things that it represents as well as the hopes for the future as it always has for the past,” said Clark.

If you’d like to see the remodeled building for yourself, the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 open to the public. That’s after the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m.

They’ll also be hosting ‘Fun at 5′ on the Island’ where they’ll have tours of the depot as well as the old WPS Powerhouse and lots of food. That one does have a fee and you’ll want to register in advance. For more details check out the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

