First Alert Weather: Sun mixed with haze, spotty rain chances over the weekend

Rinse & repeat forecast ahead. Sun and haze for the daytime, rain chances during the evening.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plan for clouds mixed with sunshine and hazy sky conditions Friday and through the upcoming weekend. In addition, wildfires in western Canada will lead to smoke heading back into the western Great Lakes, including Wisconsin.

High temperatures in the low to mid-80s over the weekend under sunny skies for the day. Rain by...
High temperatures in the low to mid-80s over the weekend under sunny skies for the day. Rain by the evening(WSAW)

Intervals of sun and some clouds on Friday. Any cloud cover duirng the morning should mix out for much of the afternoon. Though, can’t rule out some haze. Air quality not expected to be affected Friday. By the evening hours, there’s a chance for showers or storms later in the day or at night, although chances for rain will be isolated to scattered. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Scattered showers and storms possible Friday night
Scattered showers and storms possible Friday night(WSAW)

This weekend we will be dealing with additional chances of wet weather, but also wildfire smoke overspreading the region from western Canada. There is a possibility for poor air quality.

Wildfire smoke increases for the weekend
Wildfire smoke increases for the weekend(WSAW)

Partly sunny and hazy for Saturday and Sunday with a spotty shower or storm Saturday during the evening, while afternoon scattered showers/storms are possible Sunday. Highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday. Low to mid 70s Sunday.

Scattered Showers and storms Saturday
Scattered Showers and storms Saturday(WSAW)
Isolated or scattered rain and thunderstorms mid to late afternoon Sunday
Isolated or scattered rain and thunderstorms mid to late afternoon Sunday(WSAW)

Times of sun and some clouds for the middle of next week with opportunities for showers or storms.

Showers & storms possible Friday evening.
First Alert Weather: More chances of showers & storms, wildfire smoke returns

