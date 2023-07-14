News and First Alert Weather App
Down Syndrome Association to host swim outing Sunday in Weston

By Chandler Ducker
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - An organization that supports families and kids with Down Syndrome in central Wisconsin will host a fun summer event this weekend.

The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin’s Central Wisconsin chapter frequently hosts events for caregivers, But this Sunday is all about the kids. The Central Wisconsin chapter serves families in nine central Wisconsin counties, including Marathon, Wood and Portage. On Sunday, July 16, they’ll cover the cost for members and their immediate families to visit the Weston Aquatic Center.

The goal is to help families make connections and to help kids make friends.

“It’s just important for the community to see people out having a great time and making it a normal process of everyday life for everybody,” said Heidi Potocki, the community and event coordinator, Down Syndrome Association of Central Wisconsin.

Sunday’s swim event is from 1-4 p.m., it even includes a snack. DSAW is hoping to expand the number of people who participate in their monthly events. Families have until midnight to sign up.

Click here to register.

DSAW’s next outing is planned Aug. 26 at JoJo’s Jungle. Click here to learn more.

