Brock Caufield signs with Maple Leafs affiliate

The Stevens Point native signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League
Caufield warms up before a home game against Minnesota.
Caufield warms up before a home game against Minnesota.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native and former Badger Brock Caufield has taken the next step in his hockey career. Caufield has signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, an affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In his five-year career with the Badgers, Caufield registered 33 goals and 41 assists, helping the Badgers to a regular season Big Ten Title in 2021.

Caufield is the older brother of Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens.

