Brock Caufield signs with Maple Leafs affiliate

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native and former Badger Brock Caufield has taken the next step in his hockey career. Caufield has signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, an affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Caufield signs in Toronto



One-year AHL deal with the @TorontoMarlies



Congratulations @BrockCaufield!!! pic.twitter.com/k7t7GY8Cae — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) July 14, 2023

In his five-year career with the Badgers, Caufield registered 33 goals and 41 assists, helping the Badgers to a regular season Big Ten Title in 2021.

Caufield is the older brother of Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.