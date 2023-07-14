Babies Place working to change their significant diaper need

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Babies Place has been open since 2021, but it has only been at its current location on Grand Ave since January.

They offer items including blankets and food, but diapers are one of their most needed items.

Elizabeth Robinson is the community engagement manager with the Neighbor’s Place. They have pallets upon pallets of diapers stored in their warehouse.

“We are going through a significant amount of diapers, we are doing a quarter of the supply of diapers per child,” said Robinson.

That’s about 75 diapers per child and the average cost of diapers each month is $80. When you multiply that by 12 months, it’s a significant amount of money

“That’s diapers alone. That’s not accounting for wipes and all the other supplies that go along with keeping your baby healthy,” Robinson added.

Being a parent can be challenging. Amy Reif is a volunteer with the Babies Place and she devotes her time to lending a helping hand to families in need.

“To be able to give back to these families and alleviate some of that stress to keep babies happy and healthy it’s important to me,” Reif said.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network’s 2023 report, half of all U.S. families with young children struggle to afford diapers.

“I just love seeing the relief in some moms and dad’s eyes when we can help out just a little bit,” said Reif.

“Diapers are often something that they cut back on we want to work towards ensuring they have a little extra boost,” Robinson added.

Twenty-eight percent of parents who are experiencing diaper needs also experience a need for food, leaving them with some tough decisions.

To find out how you can help out with supplies or cash donations, click here.

