Authorities release name of man killed in Junction City fatal train crash

The incident happened before noon Tuesday on Eds Lane near County Highway G in the township of Carson
By Dominique O'Neill and Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 74-year-old man who died on July 11 after colliding with a train while operating a farm tractor has been identified as Dennis Brandl.

Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said the incident happened before noon that day on Eds Lane near County Highway G in the township of Carson. That’s south of Junction City.

“It’s a very sad accident for the family, but it also should be a notice to the public to really start paying attention to these railroad crossings throughout every county,” said Sheriff Lukas following the incident.

There have been two deadly train collisions in Portage County since May. One was in the village of Junction City and the other in the township of Carson.

Investigators said Brandl was towing a large tanker used for hauling manure when he attempted to cross the marked railroad crossing. The tractor was crossing the tracks when it collided with a northbound train being operated by Canadian National Railroad. He was ejected from the tractor and pronounced dead at the scene.

