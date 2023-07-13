Wisconsin Herd to host golf outing at Lake Breeze GC in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will host an inaugural Wisconsin Herd Golf Outing on Wednesday, August 30 at Lake Breeze Golf Course.

Lake Breeze Golf Course is located at 633 Ball Prairie Rd. in Winneconne. Check-In will begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and a dinner reception and awards ceremony to follow.

Each golfer will receive 18 holes, golf cart access, lunch, dinner, a $50 Wisconsin Herd Pro Shop gift card, and a ticket to a Wisconsin Herd home game for the 2023-24 season.

Registration is open and golfers can register as an individual or foursome now at https://herdgolf.givesmart.com.

The golf outing will also feature an online silent auction which is currently running through August 31, proceeds will benefit local nonprofits.

