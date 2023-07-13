Wisconsin DNR increases nonresident hunting and fishing license fees

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Tuesday their plan to increase fees for nonresident hunting and fishing licenses.

The DNR said their fee increase is a result of Governor Tony Evers’ 2024-2025 budget.

New nonresident hunting fees

Annual small game: $90

Five-day small game $60

Deer: $200

Archery and crossbow: $165

Turkey: $65

Furbearing animal: $165

New nonresident fishing fees

Individual one-day: $15

Individual annual: $55

Individual four-day: $29

Individual 15-day: $33

Family annual: $70

Family 15-day: $45

New nonresident combination license fees

Conservation patron: $620

Sports license: $295

2023-2024 season licenses are valid through March 31, 2024. The DNR noted there have been no license fee increases since 2005.

