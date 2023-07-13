News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Whitewater hosts rescue clinic to prepare for potential dangers

Wausau Whitewater hosted the event Thursday on the canoe and kayak course
By Sloane Wick
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In an effort to save lives, the Green Bay non-profit group Team River Runner held a clinic on Thursday at the Wausau Whitewater Course to prepare for swift water rescues.

The group’s goal is to equip participants with swift water rescue skills, which can help prevent drownings.

According to the CDC, over 4,000 people drown in the U.S. each year, with 794 of those deaths occurring in July alone, making it the deadliest month. The summer season brings individuals who are not accustomed to being in water into moving water. This can lead to potentially dangerous situations.

Ken Braband, TRR’s North Central region coordinator, emphasized the significance of water’s force.

“You get people that may not be familiar with what it’s like to be in water and moving water; water is a very powerful thing,” he said.

Engaging in common summer activities such as kayaking, tubing, and swimming can unknowingly expose individuals to treacherous waters. Braband stressed the importance of basic swift water rescue skills for anyone engaging in these activities.

“It’s important to anybody that likes to play or kayak or boat in rivers and moving water. That’s what it’s really all about. I don’t think people should be floating down rivers, even on tubes, without knowing some basic swift water rescue skills,” Brabant said.

Tim Miller, a participant in the clinic and veteran, said water can be deceptive.

“Water is more powerful than people can imagine. I mean, even if it’s knee-deep and you try to walk across it (it could end badly).”

The clinic provides training on how to handle unexpected water situations. Instructors show the importance of having the right equipment, including ropes, when spending time on the water.

Braband said the information given through the clinic can help in saving lives and preventing people from getting into dangerous water situations to begin with.

“Knowledge is power, and water is power, and you want your knowledge to be greater than the power of the water,” he added.

Miller echoed the sentiment, stating, “If you’re going to be on the water and you’re going to be in a group, somebody should know how to do the rescue. Because otherwise, if nobody does, you can get yourself in trouble.”

July’s clinic is only for veterans and Team River Runner volunteers, but Wausau Whitewater is hosting another rescue class on August 26 and 27 which will be open to anyone.

