Wausau Boys & Girls Club still taking new members for summer programming

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Kids can get pretty bored during the summer, but a Wausau club is making sure children have a place to play and eat a meal.

Some of the activities at the Boys & Girls Club summer programming range from pool tables, art classes, and video game time, and is an exciting venture for all who attend.

“We have over 425 Kids registered, and in our first week of summer, over 350 kids [came] through our doors. That’s average for us every week during the summer, and it’s been it’s just been a lot of fun,” said Kim Larsen, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau area.

Kids in grades third through fifth, and sixth through 12th, spend their summer break at the club, and parents have peace of mind knowing their kids are safe.

A former member and Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year is now a part of the club staff and is serving the club she once hung out in.

“I always enjoy coming back for the school year and for the summer. And now that I’ve also been going to school, it’s just very convenient for me, I want to work with youth in the future. So, this is just really helping me on that path,” said Malya Reed, Youth Development Specialist at Boys and Girls Club Wausau.

The opportunities for members reach far beyond the building’s walls.

“We go fishing every Friday. They are going swimming three days a week. We are trying to explore the community and help our kids understand the opportunities that the Wausau area and the surrounding areas have to offer them really offered them and their families,” said Larsen.

The price of summer programming is a $20 membership fee for third through fifth grade, plus a $35 summer fee. The price for sixth through 12th grade is a $20 membership fee, and a $25 summer fee.

Scholarships are available for those who qualify.

The club is looking for more sponsors to help with field trips and for meals.

For more information on summer programming, click here.

