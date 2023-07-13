News and First Alert Weather App
UW-Stout teen dead in Marathon County drowning accident

By Sean White
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF BRIGHTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has released information regarding the drowning death of a 19-year-old UW-Stout track student on July 8.

According to police records, Lance Pfrimmer arrived at the 212000 block of Mystic Ave. in the Town of Brighton around 1:30 p.m. by himself from his property in Menominee, though he is originally from Rochester, MN.

He was last seen using a water slide that was on the property’s pond between 3:30 and 4 p.m. and was pulled from the water around 6:15 p.m.

Marshfield Fire Department and Spencer Fire Department attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.

Records show that Pfrimmer, along with approximately 20 other people, were using the large homemade water slide throughout the day. Authorities said there was alcohol throughout the property, but are unsure if Pfrimmer consumed any.

The Marathon County Medical Examiner explained in police records that Pfrimmer’s cause of death is drowning.

The case is being ruled an accident and the case is now closed. A toxicology report is expected soon.

