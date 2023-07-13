News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

‘Up’ to be shown on the 400 Block in Wausau on Thursday evening

6 movies will be featured over the summer at the 400 Block, 2 in each of June, July in August
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Families looking to get outdoors will have some fun opportunities this summer when the Movie in the Park Summer Series gets underway.

Until August, six kid-friendly movies will be shown at the 400 Block starting at 7 p.m. on select dates.

Movies in the Park Summer Series
Movies in the Park Summer Series(WSAW)

The movie series began June 22. Families who plan to attend can bring chairs and blankets, plus snacks if they wish.

Organizers say the event is geared toward giving families more event options.

“We have always run a ‘movie in the park’ night. But we just did it once a year. And it was on an inflatable screen. So it went until 11:30 at night. So this year, we were able to get sponsorship from Aqua Finance to get an LCD screen and start the movie a little bit earlier and bring more movies,” said Recreation Superintendent Mark Dorow.

The movies are free to attend. Popcorn will be available for sale on the corner of 3rd and Scott Streets, near the 400 Block.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Sheriff: 1 killed, several arrested in Taylor County street racing incident
(L) Kelly, Montelongo, Anderson Sr., and Stuntzner
4 arrested following Biron drug investigation
St. Luke’s Signs Letter of Intent with Aspirus Health to Expand Health Care Access Across the...
Aspirus Health announces affiliation plans with St. Luke’s in Duluth
Farm Tractor accident near Junction County
1 killed following tractor vs. train crash near Junction City

Latest News

Jillian Pfeifer
Gov. Evers appoints Jillian Pfeifer as Oneida County District Attorney
Wisconsin Herd Logo
Wisconsin Herd to host golf outing at Lake Breeze GC in Oshkosh
Colby Cheese Days begin Friday with a whole list of family-friendly activities
Groups argue Wisconsin regulators can’t make factory farms obtain preemptive pollution permits