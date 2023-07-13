Turnover in Taylor County causes constant changes for veterans seeking services

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) – Taylor County is investigating its former veteran benefits specialist, Nikki Sherman, after she abruptly resigned in May. Sherman responded, “This whole investigation is petty, baseless, and a waste of county resources.”

As 7 Investigates was looking into the high turnover in the county’s Veterans Service Office, the county corporation counsel, Courtney Graff sent this statement Monday:

Taylor County has initiated a review into the circumstances and events surrounding Nikki Sherman’s exit from her employment at Taylor County. It is alleged Ms. Sherman took intentional steps to disrupt the on-going operations of the Veteran’s Office. She had made it clear to the newly hired VSO that she was “not her choice”. On Monday morning, May 22, 2023, it was discovered that Ms. Sherman had spent the prior Sunday in the Veterans Service Office destroying property. She shredded documents, deleted the Veteran’s Facebook page (which has existed since 2015), and deleted all files from the VSO County computer. A cherished operations binder, which contains valuable resources for Veterans, was missing, but was later returned. Ms. Sherman’s resignation was then forwarded to Taylor County Human Resources from a third-party. Time and resources have been and continue to be dedicated to recover from Ms. Sherman’s actions. Despite the challenges, the Veterans Service Office is continuing its mission to provide assistance to veterans and their families.

Sherman did not agree to a formal interview but answered questions. She repeatedly told 7 Investigates she has no county property and followed all applicable laws and policies with the actions she took.

Sherman explained that the documents she shredded were veterans’ medical and military files and death certificates that were used to process claims. She said she scanned those documents into the VSO’s electronic database, VetPro after the claims were completed. She cited the state’s County and Related Record Schedule policy document, Wis. Stat. Chapter 45 and 19.

Responding to the claims of deleting files from the VSO computer, Sherman said she does not know what files the county is referring to and “thought nothing was ever deleted.” She added she deleted her information of resources she personally created to assist herself in her duties.

As for the Facebook page, she said she deactivated it in association with her personal account so she would not be tied to the county. She said the account can still be reactivated. While the county had been working on creating a county department social media policy in November, the county did not have a policy in place before Sherman left.

The operations binder mentioned, former VSO Dan Judnic and Sherman described as a continuity binder then-VSO Jeff Hein created for his predecessor Shellie Shaw providing advice for doing the job. Sherman said she did not use this binder to do her job and it did not describe operations for the office.

Sherman said she has relayed this information to the county and her attorney has asked the county to stop asking about the materials. The county had also asked Sherman about her personal identification card the Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs issued to Sherman. It is a card that allows the person it is issued to the ability to access otherwise confidential veteran information, like medical records. Sherman corresponded directly with the VA to return the card.

“If I wanted the office to fail, I would have resigned when Shellie Shaw resigned. I put hours and hours of volunteer time into that office for our (sic) Veterans.” Sherman continued, “The only time and resources that I took was myself out of that environment.”

She expressed she believed the county wanted her to fail, accusing the new VSO of being “passive-aggressive” toward her. Sherman claims the current VSO Sheila Wundrow approached her ahead of her official start date alluding she was told that Sherman had been doing things wrong.

The county’s administrative coordinator and human resources manager, Nicole Hager responded to those claims saying Sherman was vocal with her disagreement of hiring Wundrow as the next VSO, including to Wundrow herself. Speaking to the allegation that Wundrow was informed of Sherman’s alleged behavior before her start date, Hager said she would not comment about conversations she had regarding personnel matters.

“As HR manager and Administrative Coordinator, it is my responsibility to assist new department heads in understanding their role within the department/County, which may include discussions about policies and direction set by the County, or the autonomy a department head has over the structure of their department,” Hager said via email. “I had these conversations with both Mr. Judnic and Ms. Wundrow.”

Sherman did not send her resignation notice to Hager and did not show up for work the day she was scheduled to return from personal leave. Her resignation email was sent to some county board members, laypersons, and other county VSOs and was then forwarded by recipients to county staff.

Email records show Sherman was made aware earlier this year about the county’s 30-day notice policy for employees to resign and still be eligible for agreed-upon benefits, like comp time payout. Sherman began a new role with the WDVA shortly after resigning from Taylor County.

Recall election ahead

The county’s confirmation of its investigation is among the many developments following three employees leaving the county’s Veterans Service Office in a matter of nine months – Sherman is the latest employee to resign. Sherman, former VSO Judnic, and former VSO Shaw cite issues with the county system broadly, and specific conduct with former Veterans Service Committee Chair Lester Lewis as reasons for leaving. They made complaints of harassment, bullying, and circumstances that they believed created a “hostile work environment.” Lewis denied the three’s various characterizations of interactions.

The three have not left quietly. Veterans, in particular, have rallied around the narrative the three have shared about their experiences between county leadership and county board supervisors.

It led to the county’s insurance company assigning an attorney to review months of complaints through Shaw’s resignation in August. Attorney Jake Curtis, as stated in his executive summary, did not debate the factual merits of the complaints, but determined the county department heads, board supervisors, and administrative coordinator did not understand their proper roles and responsibilities as laid out in statute and county policy.

It has led to nearly a quarter of the voting-age population in the towns of Granton, Westboro, and Molitor successfully petitioning to recall Lester Lewis. That recall election is taking place on July 18.

This is the second time voters have attempted to recall Lewis. Last year, a petition was submitted to the county for Lewis’ seat as well as board supervisor Rollie Thums. A recall election did not happen because the petitions were not filed properly. After 22 years, Lewis stated during his last campaign bid that this would be his final term and confirmed that again in light of the recall election.

The Taylor County Veterans Service Office timeline of resignations

Each county is required to host a veterans service office. In Taylor County, the office consists of two employee positions: the Veterans Service Officer, who is the department head and is required to be a veteran themselves, and the Veterans Benefits Specialist, which Hager noted Tuesday is now officially titled “Veterans Service Specialist.”

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs explained the VA allows access to certain electronic information technology systems the Veterans Benefits Administration maintains to VA-accredited representatives of VA-recognized veterans service organizations. Those individuals have to complete special training and undergo a background investigation. The training walks representatives through the requirements for a successful claim while following the VBA claims processing procedure.

The VA said this power of attorney onboarding process takes about 90 days to complete. Prior to completing the process, VSO representatives can access that privileged information using traditional paper-based methods, they just cannot access the electronic database.

Wundrow was hired as the latest VSO at the beginning of April and started her duties later that month. Hager said Wundrow has completed her training and certification and does not have any limitations to her VSO duties. Hager said Tuesday, the county hired a new VSS to replace Sherman and is scheduled to start July 31; she did not confirm who they hired.

Shaw and Sherman were hired in the spring of 2021 after being interviewed and recommended to the Veterans Service Committee by the VSO at the time, Jeff Hein. He served in the position for six years from 2015-2021. Hein said the committee makeup changed a few months after he left.

“They were hired because the people on the committee at the time listened to the people already in that office,” Judnic asserted. “Because those people (referring to VSO staff) know how that office is supposed to run those people knew what kind of skills were needed. They (the committee) took their advice, and they hired those two (Shaw and Sherman).”

Judnic was hired Oct. 31, 2022 following Shaw’s resignation. He said he did not like what he saw from the county leadership and he did not like what he was told about why he was hired. He resigned in March.

Veterans Services Committee member, Steve Voss resigned at the end of March following the hiring of Wundrow. Sherman quit on May 22.

Series of complaints

Sherman stated at the top of her resignation email, “I have been through a lot in the last year in my position at Taylor County and the environment is not getting any better. The continuous harassment, intimidation, and bullying continued.”

She explained it was an accumulation of events that led her and the two prior VSOs to quit. The conflicts began in Dec. 2021. Shaw had been trying to implement operational changes in her department, some cited to be for HIPAA compliance. She was getting into arguments with the then-administrative coordinator and human resources manager, Marie Koerner along with some county board supervisors about those changes, as evident in Curtis’ executive review of complaints, complaint documents, and email records.

Among those changes, Shaw wanted to keep the door to the office shut during office hours to promote privacy and to encourage appointments, ensuring “veterans are able to get uninterrupted services while minimizing breaks in confidentiality.” She also wanted to lock the office door and place a sign outside the office for people to call when only one person was in the office, due to safety concerns. Specifically, the concern was that a veteran unhappy with services could pose a danger to Shaw and Sherman.

The administrative coordinator noted to Shaw that the two disagreed that a violent veteran would only pose a danger to Shaw and Sherman. She suggested that Shaw set appointments with veterans of concern. She also asked, “that you leave your door cracked open, not wide open, just cracked open.” She clarified that she was “perfectly okay with the door being shut for HIPPA (sic) purposes, but not locked.”

Koerner also addressed concerns she had about Shaw and Sherman’s use of compensation time, particularly that Shaw closed the office around the holiday that December for longer than the county had established.

Koerner concluded this exchange:

This certainly doesn’t feel like a warm welcome for clients when the door is locked, and in addition, if anyone of these clients is volatile, why would we put other employees in danger when you do not want to see these volatile clients. In addition, I want to point out that many departments could have volatile clients/visitors that visit their departments, even though you disagree with that, but they are still open daily to the public to conduct business during regular business hours. Also, I do not believe that both of you should be taking benefit time at the same time. There are several small departments that must stagger their benefit time to keep the office open for business hours.

The following February ahead of a Veterans Service Committee meeting, Hein issued a letter of support for Shaw’s concern to keep the door closed. He told 7 Investigates the request was reasonable for HIPAA compliance, given the nature of the information discussed and exchanged with veterans, the acoustics of the office, and the discussions the benefits specialist has in the entryway of the office with veterans over the phone or in person.

“This is not something that came out of the blue, it has always been a concern. While serving for six years in the same office, it became obvious to me that it was necessary to close the outer door to the hallway to maintain privacy for the client, and I also kept it closed most of the time. This is why I don’t understand why this is suddenly an issue,” Hein wrote in his letter to the county.

Judnic echoed this reasoning when speaking with 7 Investigates.

“You don’t want to betray their privacy, their... and their trust. Because if they don’t talk with the VSO and the specialist, they’re not going to be able to receive what they are entitled to by their honorable service.”

The Oneida County VSO, Tammy Javenkoski agreed with Shaw’s safety concerns, saying VSO and others working in the Veterans Service Offices are the messengers between the veteran and the federal government when issuing these services. So, if a veteran is trying to get benefits that could drastically change their life, like having certain treatments covered, Javenkoski indicated it is the VSO staff they would confront. She said she regularly works with veterans with severe mental health problems, often linked to their service, who could be a danger to themselves or the public given the right circumstances. Javenkoski advocated with her county to move her office to a different part of the county building that has a secure door and a separate lobby.

Days after Hein’s letter at the committee meeting, veterans in the audience began yelling at committee members and Koerner when the agenda turned to Shaw’s operational concerns; they were defending Shaw. Shaw took the exchange between her and Koerner, as harassment.

Witnesses saw Shaw and veterans meeting outside her office before and after the meeting. Curtis said it was not appropriate for Shaw to rally support from veterans for her employment.

“That’s I guess why I was made chairman,” Lewis told 7 Investigates. “You’ll never see that kind of meeting if I’m chairman.”

Lewis becomes chairman

Changes were made to the committee. Lewis took away public comment but said he explained people were allowed to raise their hands and could speak if he allowed it.

He said he did not have an issue with Shaw wanting to have the door to the office closed, but did have an issue with it being locked. He also took issue with Shaw wanting everyone, including board supervisors and other county employees to make appointments to come and talk with her.

“It’s been charged that I busted into the veteran’s office unannounced, in that. I never went into, into the office from the hallway without knocking on the door and being asked or told that I could enter,” Lewis told 7 Investigates. “That’s just polite, and that’s what I did.”

Lewis likes to talk directly with department heads and express his thoughts and opinions. If he hears a complaint from someone about a county issue, he likes to address it directly with that person rather than going through the administrative coordinator.

In a report the sheriff conducted following a complaint Shaw and Sherman filed about Lewis coming into her office in April, Lewis expressed, that “he did not feel (requiring him to make an appointment) was acceptable as he is the chairman of her committee.” In that and other complaints to follow, Shaw and Sherman noted they each felt intimidated by Lewis’ demeanor and questioning. When the sheriff asked whether they felt this way in previous interactions, they said they did have interactions where they were not intimidated by him.

Veteran, Arnold Koeppe said he witnessed that interaction just as he was leaving the office.

“The door was partially open, and I didn’t, I couldn’t exactly hear what was going on because hearing aids was something new for me. So, then Nikki kept looking that way (toward Shaw’s office) all the time and finding that, well something was going on right,” he said. “And when he walked out, Shellie was right there by the door and I can see tears in her eyes and she kind of slammed the door and I thought well, did I say something wrong on a count of I was here? Then she called me afterwards (sic) and said what was going on.”

After discussing with the sheriff following the complaint Shaw and Sherman filed, Lewis agreed to accommodate the appointment requests before speaking with Shaw. He also agreed to include another person in these conversations, such as another committee member or the administrative coordinator as a witness.

Shortly after filing the complaint, Shaw communicated concern with Hager about her reaction should Lewis not respect her wishes for appointments. She asked for an accommodation.

Hager, after consulting with board chair, Jim Metz, approved placing Shaw on paid, non-disciplinary leave. Shaw was on leave from April 28 until June 16. She was ultimately cleared to return to work without modifications or limitations.

During that time, veterans expressed concern during a Personnel and Finance Committee in May about where Shaw had gone, as the nature of her leave was confidential. Veterans took her absence as a way for certain board supervisors, particularly Lewis as the chair of this committee, to exert power over Shaw and her office. Lewis answered during the meeting that Shaw was entitled to privacy protections related to her leave.

While Shaw was out, Lewis set an appointment with Sherman and brought Veterans Service Committee member, Catherine Lemke with him. Lemke did not respond to 7 Investigates’ request to interview or comment. He wanted to address allegations that she had checked out a county van improperly, taking Shaw with her to a veterans event.

“I asked her if she thought that was appropriate,” Lewis recounted. “She started crying and said, you know, that I was picking on her and that she didn’t know (that she was not allowed to transport Shaw in a county vehicle while she was on leave), and that. So anyway,” he said matter-of-fact, “you get through that. I took all of that information up to HR and my recommendation was we needed some education on how to do things.”

During 7 Investigates’ interview, Lewis said Sherman had not followed the proper procedures to check out the van. In Curtis’ report, he said he had.

He also asked why she had not been using the office across the hall, as it was approved for the VSO use in a recent meeting so veterans would not be waiting out in the hall. Sherman said she was not aware they could use that office.

Following the interaction, Sherman filed another complaint with HR.

“Well, I was again accused of abusing my power,” Lewis sighed. “It has nothing to do with power. They’re just proper procedures.”

In the complaint, Sherman stated that when she told Lewis that he was not her boss, Lewis responded “as your chairman I am not going to make an appointment, I am going to knock on the door as we did.”

When Shaw returned, she filed another complaint with the sheriff’s office about concerns related to Lewis. The sheriff ultimately did not find the concerns credible.

At the next Veterans Service Committee meeting in July, Lewis read the sheriff’s report. He said since he, as chair, did not call the meeting into order, he was just expressing his side of things as a private person, not at a public meeting. However, it was recorded in the minutes.

When asked whether he felt that was the appropriate way to handle the allegations Shaw leveraged against him, Lewis responded, “Yes, I do. Because another way would have been to put it in the paper. I could have paid to have it put in the paper because it was public. That would have not been appropriate, but maybe they (veterans) would have thought it was. But there was (sic) plenty of people that thought it was inappropriate to do that at a meeting.”

Following that meeting, a veteran who spoke out during the meeting was having a heated conversation with Metz in the doorway of the room. At the same time, Lewis was exiting the room.

“I said, ‘Excuse me.’ I said, ‘Excuse me’ again, twice. I moved alongside when there wasn’t room for me to get out the door. And I touched him on the bicep right here, with my elbow, like that hard (touching lightly) just to get his intention. And I said, ‘Excuse me.’ And at that point, the county board chairman backed out of the door, so there was room for me to go out. And I started out, and he (the veteran) said, ‘You elbowed me.’ And I said, ‘Then you should get out of the way.’ That was that entire incident,” Lewis said.

That veteran did not take it that way. He filed a complaint with the county saying Lewis “forcefully jabbed his elbow or hand.” He asked that Lewis be reprimanded, but Graff said since Lewis is not an employee of the county, he is not subject to the discipline the county sets for employees.

Shaw resigned weeks later. She filed a discrimination complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the county that she characterized in her resignation letter as an accommodation failure.

The county had Curtis review the complaints and incidents that led to this. This includes complaints Forestry & Recreation administrator, Jake Walcisak made against Lewis during that time. One complaint was related to what he characterized as harassing surveillance. Another was for alleged yelling and intimidation by Lewis, both Walcisak claimed were due to his support of the VSO.

An outside attorney concluded Walcisak “failed to articulate specific conduct or actions that would be appropriately characterized as hostile, harassing, or bullying in violation of county policies.” The attorney noted the surveillance was related to a complaint about Walcisak and his assistant administrator using county equipment for personal reasons, and therefore the surveillance had a purpose related to that complaint.

Walcisak made another complaint related to Lewis’ confrontation asking him to stay out of the VSO office. Lewis said he requested this since VSO staff mentioned they had so much work to do and would work outside their hours to do that work. Walcisak did not take it as a request, and instead as a demand.

Reviews and resignations

Sherman ran the office solo as the committee and HR worked to find Shaw’s replacement. They authorized a $5 temporary raise for Sherman to compensate her for the additional work and later training she did with Judnic.

Judnic said he tried to come into the office from a neutral perspective, not taking sides given the recent history in the office. However, after observing and having conversations with county leadership and board supervisors for the five months he was in the position, he said he did not believe Shaw and Sherman got the respect they deserved. He said he was never treated the way he saw or heard them be treated.

Judnic believes Curtis’ assessment of the past incidents illustrates that. Curtis found many of the “petty complaints” to be a sign of department heads, board supervisors, and the administrative coordinator not knowing their legal roles and responsibilities. Curtis stated county supervisors were “micromanaging” when their authority was to create policy and make budget decisions. The administrative coordinator coordinates between the department heads and the board rather than supervises them. Department heads manage their department within the policy and procedures set by the board.

Curtis stated that there were numerous examples of this, including Lewis feeling that as chairman he did not have to accept the way department heads ran their respective offices, countered with Sherman’s opinion that the VSO should be able to manage the office the way she wanted. “Both are wrong,” Curtis concluded.

Curtis organized a “Boardsmanship” meeting for those county leaders to train them on the roles as laid out in statutes. All but two board members attended, one of them being Lewis. He said he had a doctor’s appointment that day, but reviewed the executive summary and the slides.

“I don’t know what he talks about managing it,” Lewis said. “I’ve been chairman of quite a few different committees, and as chairman, some committees or some departments, it happens more than others, they seek my advice, or I seek theirs. I go in, and I talk to the department head. It’s not-- I don’t ever tell them how to run it. If they ask if they asked me my opinion, I give it but they’re in charge of their department.”

Judnic disagrees with how Lewis characterizes his interactions.

“There was a deep cultural misogyny that came from really basically, it came from the, the committee chair and also from the county board chair.”

“Misogyny in that apparently, I think women are lesser than men,” Lewis responded. “No, no, not ever. Are some of them underpaid? You bet. So are some of our male employees underpaid compared to the scale of private employees.”

Metz did not respond to 7 Investigates’ request for an interview and comment related to Judnic’s accusation. Judnic believes the culture is systemic.

“When I first got the job, I don’t know how many people told me, ‘Oh, things will be better now that you’re in there; you’re a man.’ Yeah, I’m just going like, ‘you... Oh, OK,’” Judnic rolled his eyes and sigh. He said it came from, “Not committee members, people that were on the fringe, people within the county, other employees, other, other people that were, you know, close to the situation. I got that more times... and I’m just like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding. This is, it’s… is there a wall around Taylor County or what?”

Judnic did not believe Sherman was included in information from the administrative coordinator and the county board to the level she should have been. Sherman feels the same way. Both Hager and Lewis said that since she was not the department head, it was appropriate to go through Judnic. He said, since she had a better understanding of the office, it was important that she be included in these conversations as he continues to train and get comfortable with his new role.

Judnic and Sherman also believe she should have been notified when her role was being discussed in the Personnel and Finance Committee meeting. Lewis and Hager countered that those meetings were posted publicly with the agenda for anyone to see. Judnic and Sherman said the agenda items did not always describe what would be discussed well enough.

Judnic said he heard from a committee member about how he was hired which made Judnic believe that he was not the best candidate in the applicant pool. The committee member favored another veteran, the same veteran who filed the complaint against Lewis for elbowing him. Sherman had favored that veteran as well. Judnic came to the conclusion that he was a “safe political hire” for certain committee members, thinking that he would align with their vision for the office.

Lewis said, trying not to disclose too much from closed session meetings, that there were seven votes during Judnic’s hiring. Lewis stated that Judnic got the most votes, but not a majority.

“We had some more discussion about the, about the people amongst us as a committee in closed session. And then I called for another vote, and I said, ‘Whoever gets the majority of votes will be offered the job.’ I don’t know that seems to be the most democratic way to do it.”

He said Judnic got what Lewis described as an “overwhelming majority” in the second vote.

Judnic decided, after his personal observations, and then receiving this perspective that he was not the preferred candidate for some, he decided to leave the office, hoping it would lead to positive change for veterans.

“I think a lot of people think that I was talked into it, or that I didn’t feel I was qualified. None of that’s true,” Judnic asserted. “I didn’t like what was going on.”

Sherman was running the office solo again. Since the VSO has to have a service record, she could not take the position and become the department head. While she ran all of the operations of the department, Hager was her defacto supervisor.

Sherman was in regular conversation with HR about what she called “harassment” from committee members and even Hager, as well as ideas about new Veterans Commission members and the hiring of her new boss. She wanted a lot of input for both.

Hager said, and emails show, Sherman was asked to provide input about questions and important qualities needed for the VSO position. Sherman also identified specific veterans she thought would be good for the commission. Sherman, however, did not believe she was involved enough.

“We actually received valuable feedback from Nikki, Dan, and Steve Voss that we used in this hiring/recruitment process,” Hager said via email responding to Sherman’s claims she was minimally included in the hiring process. “They provided input that helped us refine our interview questions. We also wanted to ensure Nikki had an opportunity to provide feedback. This was incorporated by allowing the candidates an opportunity to meet Nikki (after an initial screening interview with HR) where she could provide a more comprehensive overview of the department and its operations. This allowed her to provide greater detail about the work environment, showcase the office facilities, and engage in one-on-one discussions with the candidates. Following the sessions with candidates, we requested Nikki to provide feedback to the HR department regarding each candidate. This feedback served as valuable input for our evaluation and decision-making process.”

Sherman then filed a request for accommodation.

“One of the things she wanted was to choose the county board supervisors who were on her committee; she wanted to choose them,” Lewis said. “Now, I don’t know who your boss is over a Channel 7, but I’m pretty sure you don’t get to choose who they are; no place does that. And no, that wasn’t an accommodation that she was going to get.”

One of the candidates that was part of the pool after Judnic resigned was the same veteran Sherman favored. He did not get the job. Committee member, Steve Voss resigned after the committee picked a different candidate, Sheila Wundrow, for the job. He expressed his reasoning in an email to committee members. He began it by saying, “We have failed once again. Failed to do the right thing. Failed to support veterans of Taylor County.”

Both Lewis and Hager countered that they hired a strong, capable woman for that office, evident by her interview.

“She said, ‘you’ll just have to excuse me, I’m very nervous.’ And I said, ‘Don’t be scared.’ She quickly corrected me. She said, ‘I didn’t say I was scared; I said I was nervous.’ And OK, I sat back in my chair, and that’s who the committee voted for,” Lewis laughed.

Sherman was notified after the full board was informed of her hiring, which she took issue with. She mentioned Wundrow had preconceived ideas about her, based on one of the first conversations they had before Wundrow started her role.

Sherman went on personal leave shortly after Wundrow started. The county alleged that she did not do so properly, as she did not ask her supervisor, in this case, Hager at the time, for prior approval. Judnic, however, said the two of them had a conversation about Sherman going on personal leave before he left as they were trying to coordinate when Sherman may have available time due to her workload to take some time off.

Then, Sherman characterized the interactions she had with HR and Wundrow while on personal leave as harassment. She was told not to work while off but then asked to answer their questions and come to the office to put an away message in her email. Her email access was also cut. Hager said this was all done to allow her deserved time away from work.

Sherman explained, she was passionate about her job and got very used to managing the department herself and that it was hard to not want to continue helping veterans even in her off time.

Nearly a week before she resigned, Sherman filed a disability and age-related discrimination complaint against the county with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and the EEOC.

7 Investigates reached out to those offices to check the status of those complaints, as well as Shaw’s, and did not hear back from the DWD. The EEOC explained that it cannot provide any information related to complaints until and unless it goes to a lawsuit; neither complaint has reached that point.

