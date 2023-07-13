Schofield City Hall moves to new location

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Thursday, July 13 you’ll find the Schofield City Hall in its new location.

City hall has officially moved from 200 Park Street to 351 Alderson Street.

The old city hall building will be torn down and a developer will build apartments, six condominiums plus a public lookout and electric car charging stations. That project could begin later this year.

