Schofield City Hall moves to new location

Schofield City Hall
Schofield City Hall
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Thursday, July 13 you’ll find the Schofield City Hall in its new location.

City hall has officially moved from 200 Park Street to 351 Alderson Street.

The old city hall building will be torn down and a developer will build apartments, six condominiums plus a public lookout and electric car charging stations. That project could begin later this year.

