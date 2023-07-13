News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Rezoning discussions receive reactions from people in Merrill

Town of Merrill neighbors react
Town of Merrill neighbors react(WSAW)
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Long-time Merrill residents like Stan Janowiak have some concerns about the proposed rezoning and use of heavy industrial equipment in the Town of Merrill along Duginski Road.

Some people even felt blindsided.

“We’re concerned about our property values being impacted,” said Janowiak. “It could happen depending again on what moves in, but we don’t know.”

The property is currently zoned as general industrial land. The difference between general industrial and heavy industrial is the amount of noise that can be coming from an area.

“Why the cloak of secrecy? I’m thinking what they are actually going to do is actually worse than we can accept,” said Janowiak.

Nearly two months ago, neighbors in the area received a notification that a conditional use permit was requested for the land.

Ken Sutton, who has lived on Duginski Road for 13 years, said, “We are doing everything we can to stop it because this is where we live. We moved for a reason, and other people who live around here are pretty upset we would like to keep this neighborhood the way it is.”

Janowiak added, “I would like to at least have some consideration for that mission statement when they are making their decisions.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farm Tractor accident near Junction County
1 killed following tractor vs. train crash near Junction City
Wildfire in Coloma burns 400 acres.
830-acre fire In Waushara County now 99% contained
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Sheriff: 1 killed, several arrested in Taylor County street racing incident
Wausau School District school board approves getting a security audit.
Wausau school board holds meeting to discuss rebranding for its schools

Latest News

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters vs Green Bay Rockers
Peyton's Promise is collecting Pop Tabs today in Wausau in honor of Sophia Van Ermen
Peyton’s Promise collecting pop tabs in downtown Wausau to honor toddler’s life
Small chance for light showers around daybreak, better chance toward evening
First Alert Weather: More storm chances for the rest of the week as temps warm up
With skyrocketing numbers of opioid overdoses and deaths, public health experts and communities...
Wausau Finance Committee approves $80K grant for public health vending machines