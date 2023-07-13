Rezoning discussions receive reactions from people in Merrill

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Long-time Merrill residents like Stan Janowiak have some concerns about the proposed rezoning and use of heavy industrial equipment in the Town of Merrill along Duginski Road.

Some people even felt blindsided.

“We’re concerned about our property values being impacted,” said Janowiak. “It could happen depending again on what moves in, but we don’t know.”

The property is currently zoned as general industrial land. The difference between general industrial and heavy industrial is the amount of noise that can be coming from an area.

“Why the cloak of secrecy? I’m thinking what they are actually going to do is actually worse than we can accept,” said Janowiak.

Nearly two months ago, neighbors in the area received a notification that a conditional use permit was requested for the land.

Ken Sutton, who has lived on Duginski Road for 13 years, said, “We are doing everything we can to stop it because this is where we live. We moved for a reason, and other people who live around here are pretty upset we would like to keep this neighborhood the way it is.”

Janowiak added, “I would like to at least have some consideration for that mission statement when they are making their decisions.”

