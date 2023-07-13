News and First Alert Weather App
Rafters sweep twin bill over Green Bay Rockers

By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters ‘let the dogs out’ in a sweep of the Green Bay Rockers in a doubleheader on ‘Bark in the Park’ night at Witter Field.

The Rafters took control of a rain-soaked game one in the middle innings, with Chris Conniff driving in the game’s opening run with an RBI single in the fifth inning. The Rafters scored two in the fifth and one in the sixth to take a 3-1 lead heading into the seventh inning. The game was called due to rain, giving the Rafters the win.

In game two, the Rafters took an early lead on an error, but the Rockers vaulted in front after a three run fourth inning, fueled by AJ Anzai’s two RBI single. But the Rafters took control back in the bottom half of the fourth as Alex Duffy smacked a ball to left field to drive in two runs and tie the game. The Rafters scored two more in the inning on a bases-loaded walk and a passed ball. They would hold on to win 10-9.

The Rafters have now won five games in a row, moving them to 6-4 in the second half.

