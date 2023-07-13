Oneida County now accepting applications for memorial benches

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Buildings & Grounds Department is accepting applications for memorial benches that will be located in front of the Oneida County Courthouse.

Anyone iterested should complete the application form and forward it to the Buildings & Grounds Department.

The total cost of a memorial bench is $2,100. The purchase includes a six-by-eight-inch bronze plaque that will be installed on the backrest of the bench.

The Oneida County Buildings and Grounds Department will purchase, install, and maintain the benches.

Donors can share their preference for the location of the bench, but the exact location of the bench will be determined by the county depending on needs and availability.

Oneida County Memorial Bench Application Form (Oneida County)

