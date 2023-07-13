News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Oneida County now accepting applications for memorial benches

Rhinelander
Rhinelander(Rhinelander Chamber of Commerce)
By Sean White
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Buildings & Grounds Department is accepting applications for memorial benches that will be located in front of the Oneida County Courthouse.

Anyone iterested should complete the application form and forward it to the Buildings & Grounds Department.

The total cost of a memorial bench is $2,100. The purchase includes a six-by-eight-inch bronze plaque that will be installed on the backrest of the bench.

The Oneida County Buildings and Grounds Department will purchase, install, and maintain the benches.

Donors can share their preference for the location of the bench, but the exact location of the bench will be determined by the county depending on needs and availability.

Oneida County Memorial Bench Application Form
Oneida County Memorial Bench Application Form(Oneida County)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Sheriff: 1 killed, several arrested in Taylor County street racing incident
(L) Kelly, Montelongo, Anderson Sr., and Stuntzner
4 arrested following Biron drug investigation
St. Luke’s Signs Letter of Intent with Aspirus Health to Expand Health Care Access Across the...
Aspirus Health announces affiliation plans with St. Luke’s in Duluth
Farm Tractor accident near Junction County
1 killed following tractor vs. train crash near Junction City

Latest News

UW-Stout student dies in Marathon Co. drowning accident
Veterans learn life saving techniques at water rescue clinic
Cleveland helped Team USA beat Sweden in the U18 World Championships 3-2 in overtime.
Hilight Zone Podcast: Drafted by the Red Wings
Showers & storms possible Friday evening.
First Alert Weather: More chances of showers & storms, wildfire smoke returns