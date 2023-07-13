“I didn’t think they’d all come to see me:” World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Charles Duberstein, a World War II veteran, celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday and the Wausau VA Clinic honored the war hero with a celebration.

Duberstein’s friends and family describe the veteran as a hard-working man dedicated to serving his country. They said it was only right to highlight him and his accomplishments on his birthday.

“I didn’t think they’d all come to see me,” said Duberstein.

“He’s my oldest veteran,” said Timothy J. Wittwer, a nurse practitioner at the Wausau VA Clinic. “Our goal is to get every veteran to 100 here and provide excellent healthcare.”

In 1944, Duberstein was drafted into the U.S. Army and served for two and a half years.

“I had to get all the men down to ride trains. They were moving back. All the equipment and I had to sit there for 12 hours on and 12 hours off,” said Duberstein.

The veteran said one of his favorite things about his birthday celebration is being able to see his nurse practitioner at the clinic.

“I really have fun meeting him every time I come up here once a year,” said Duberstein. “But he’ll sit down and talk to me just like one of the family.”

“Saw Charles about a month ago and we thought it would be really special to do something for him, so worked with my team here and in Tomah to make this happen,” said Wittwer.

Duberstein was even gifted an honor blanket handmade by Wausau VA volunteers.

“What a pleasure to spend the day with Charles. He’s a fabulous veteran and as you know he’s got great stories,” said Wittwer.

Duberstein said the key to a long and healthy life is...

”Hard work and behaving myself,” said Duberstein.

After serving in the military, Duberstein settled in Mosinee with his family. He worked in a timber company and retired as a crane operator at the local papermill.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.