Hilight Zone Podcast: Drafted by the Red Wings

Cleveland helped Team USA beat Sweden in the U18 World Championships 3-2 in overtime.
Cleveland helped Team USA beat Sweden in the U18 World Championships 3-2 in overtime.
By Noah Manderfeld
Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s Brady Cleveland had the dream of his life come true when he was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round of the NHL draft. For Brady, the moment was stamp on a lifetime of hard work.

NewsChannel 7′s Noah Manderfeld spoke to the Wausau native about what draft night was like and what he’s doing as he gets ready for his freshman season with the University of Wisconsin.

To subscribe or listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts, visit here.

