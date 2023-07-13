Gov. Evers appoints Jillian Pfeifer as Oneida County District Attorney

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced today his appointment of Jillian Pfeifer to serve as Oneida County District Attorney, filling a vacancy created by District Attorney Michael Schiek’s election to the Oneida County Circuit Court.

Pfeifer will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January 2025.

“Jillian Pfeifer is a well-respected attorney who brings the dedication, dependability, and temperament necessary for this important role,” said Gov. Evers. “She will serve the people of Oneida County well as their next district attorney.”

Pfeifer has spent her entire legal career in the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, where she was now previously the full-time assistant district attorney.

“I am extremely honored to accept the appointment by Governor Evers to serve as the Oneida County District Attorney,” said Pfeifer. “I am humbled by the opportunity to continue the longstanding tradition of respectable district attorneys in Oneida County. I look forward to continuing the collaboration with our dedicated law enforcement agencies and other community partners. As district attorney, I will be committed to serving our community with fairness in the pursuit of justice.”

During her time in the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, she has handled 23 jury trials and manages a regular caseload of approximately 200 cases. Her experience includes prosecuting matters ranging from ordinance violations to substantial battery to felony child abuse.

In addition to her courtroom experience, Pfeifer represents the office of Oneida County’s Drug Endangered Children Task Force and has provided training for local law enforcement agencies.

“Over the last seven years, as the Oneida County assistant district attorney, Ms. Pfeifer has demonstrated an understanding of victims’ concerns, an ability to effectively communicate with local law enforcement agencies, and has gained the respect of judges, defense attorneys, and court staff,” said Schiek.

Pfeifer lives near Rhinelander with her family and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University Law School. She has served in numerous leadership positions for the Oneida-Vilas-Forest Tri-County Bar Association and recently became a board member of the Rhinelander Area Scholarship Foundation.

