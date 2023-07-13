Free nitrate-nitrogen screening offered to private well owners at Portage County Fair

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Private well owners who live in Portage County can have their well water tested for nitrates at no cost during the Portage County Fair in Amherst.

The fair is Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16. Testing is in the Commercial Building. Sunday is free admission to the fair. Those who come for testing Thursday through Saturday for testing will need to pay to get into the fair.

While public and municipal wells are regulated to ensure that water quality meets current drinking water standards, private well owners must assume the responsibility of testing and treating water to ensure that it is safe to drink. While most of the wells in Wisconsin produce safe drinking water, about 24% of wells in Portage County exceed the safe drinking water standard for nitrate-nitrogen.

Nitrate-nitrogen is one of the most common groundwater pollutants in Portage County and the state. There are a number of potential health risks associated with elevated nitrate-nitrogen levels in drinking water for anyone, but it can be especially dangerous for unborn children and infants younger than six months. While water may look clean and taste good, the only way to know that it is safe to drink is to have it tested. This screening is an opportunity for area residents, particularly those who may never have had their water tested, to learn more about nitrate-nitrogen levels in their drinking water through a screening.

The screening is a preliminary test that provides an estimate of the nitrate-nitrogen present in the water sample. Staff will be on hand to provide further guidance about the test results and possible next steps.

For private well owners to participate in this free screening opportunity all they need to do is to follow the steps below to collect a sample of water from their well and bring it to the Amherst Fairgrounds (4504 Fairgrounds Road Amherst, WI 54406) on Thursday July 13, 2023 from 5 pm until 9 pm; Friday July 14, 2023 4 pm -9 pm; Saturday July 15, 2023 1 pm – 9 pm and Sunday July 16, 2023 12 pm – 4 pm in the commercial building.

Samples can be analyzed on the spot and results will be given directly to the private well owner or private well owners can leave their samples in a disposable container labeled with their name and address and results will be mailed to them after the fair.

How to collect your sample:

Identify a source of water that is not connected to a treatment device. An outside faucet works best.

Locate a clean container with a lid to collect the water sample. Label the outside with your name or address

Allow the water to run 5-10 minutes before collecting your sample.

Fill the container with about a half cup of water.

