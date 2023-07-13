Five Below now open in Marshfield, Hobby Lobby and Ross to open soon

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The sign is officially up and it won’t be long before people in Marshfield have a few new stores to shop.

Five Below opened on July 7. Ross Dress for Less is expected to hold a grand opening on Oct. 7. Work on Hobby Lobby is underway but an opening date has not yet been officially announced.

Five Below sell items geared at tween and teens like craft and beauty supplies, party supplies, decorations and snacks. Everything is $1 to $5. Ross Dress is a discount store that sells clothing, shoes and home decor. It sells men’s, women’s and children’s clothing. Hobby Lobby sell home decor, floral items, party supplies, and numerous supplies for crafters.

The stores are located in the Marshfield Towne Center off of N. Central Avenue.

