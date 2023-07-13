First Alert Weather: Not a washout, but daily rain & storm chances continue through the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Much needed rain fell across Central Wisconsin Wednesday, leaving some areas under patchy dense fog Thursday morning. More rain on the way as daily chances for occasional showers or storms continue through the upcoming weekend.

Daily rain chances through the weekend, with temperatures and humidity also warming (WSAW)

Fog and clouds Thursday morning will make gradual improvements heading into the afternoon. Some sunshine to mix with clouds during the afternoon hours, with high temperatures trying to turn warming, approaching 80 degrees. In addition to moisture being leftover from Wednesday’s rainfall, dew points will also be smidge higher, which will make outdoor conditions feel a tad humid for some.

Warmer, closer to normal. Sunshine for the afternoon. Then chances for some rain or storms this evening (WSAW)

Pop up rain possible Thursday afternoon (WSAW)

A weak weather system is expected to push through Thursday afternoon and evening, which could end up triggering some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms around sunset. Precipitation may continue into Friday morning. Clouds will build back into the region overnight, which will hamper our chances to see the Northern Lights Thursday night, but it will still be worth looking into the sky later at night.

Isolated or scattered thunderstorms possible Thursday night (WSAW)

Another quick-hitting system will push through the Great Lakes Region on Friday, triggering additional rounds for showers and thunderstorms. A few rain showers isolated or scattered early Friday morning, with clouds clearing for the afternoon. Warmer highs, around the low to mid-80s, with humidity continuing. Once again, the evening hours will feature chances for isolated or scattered thunderstorms around sunset.

Rain chances could continue into Monday (WSAW)

Isolated to scattered storm chances again on Friday night (WSAW)

Much of the same Saturday, sun mixed with clouds and high temperatures warming to low to mid-80s. Daytime conditions should remain dry, and not impact any outdoor plans during the day Saturday. A cold front will track in Saturday night into Sunday, allowing for some showers and storms to develop. Expect a cool down Sunday through early next week.

Another round and chance for some scattered thunderstorms Saturday evening as a cold front tracks in (WSAW)

Quarter to half inch of rain could accumulate from Thursday - Saturday (WSAW)

