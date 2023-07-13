Family Fest to return to Titletown before Packers Family Night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - ch will get underway in Lambeau Field between 7-7:30 p.m.Visitors of all ages are invited to join Titletown for games, entertainment, activities for kids of all ages and more ahead of the Packers practice, whi

Ahead of Packers Family Night, Titletown will kick off the evening with the free Family Fest at Titletown from 1:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Kids of all ages can participate in a DJ Dance Party on Hy-Vee Plaza, as well as photo booths, Giant Games and a variety of food and beverage offerings. Opportunities will be available to participate in chalk art and painting activities, a Virtual Reality experience, face painting, and eye black and temporary tattoo stations to get ready for the Packers season. Fans can also take part in a Hail Mary Pass activity on the football field.

Limited parking in Titletown and Lambeau Field parking lots is available for $5, with net proceeds to benefit Meijer Simply Give and its mission to support hunger relief efforts. Cash payments for parking will no longer be accepted. Only credit cards or mobile payments will be accepted. Fans are asked to allow extra time for travel and parking, as many guests will be arriving early for Packers Family Night. Tailgating is not permitted in the Titletown parking lot.

Food and beverages will be available to purchase and fans are asked to keep in mind the park’s policies as they prepare to enjoy the weekend’s festivities. Carry-in coolers, glass bottles and portable grills are not permitted in the park.

