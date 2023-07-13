News and First Alert Weather App
Colby Cheese Days begin Friday with a whole list of family-friendly activities

Lots of cheese, a car show, midway and a parade themed for Colby's 150th year are featured Friday through Sunday
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) -- Organizers for the annual Colby Cheese Days are expecting attendance to be higher than normal, thanks to the city’s 150th anniversary.

Click here to view the full line up.

Colby is home to the world-famous Colby cheese variety. Colby Cheese Day is a three-day festival celebrating the cheese and much more.

Colby City Clerk Connie Gurtner said people will notice a lot of new activities this year.

“Last year, we added a car show. And this year, they’re bringing a pinup contest to the car show. We are adding a beard mustache and mullet competition and our parade’s theme is $150th,” explained Gurtner.

Organizers from the Historical Society have planned three special events.

“The first one is that the Badger Blacksmiths are coming and they will be operating their forges and doing demonstrations. They’ll have some of the items that they make on the spot available for sale. The other thing that’s happening is that we will have a portable sawmill working, they’re being run by a steam-powered case tractor. And the third thing is that we have a tableau and you can put your head in there and you will be wearing 1880s clothing. And you will be out strolling through Colby and 1880s in proper attire,” explained Lee Kaschinski from the Colby Historical Society.

The is no cost to attend. People are encouraged to visit the vendors and organizations.

