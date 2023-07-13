News and First Alert Weather App
Bone & Joint Center in Rib Mountain to offer sports physicals on July 18

WIAA(WBAY)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bone & Joint Center in Rib Mountain will offer WIAA Sports Physicals from 5-6:30 p.m. on July 18.

The physials are free with a donation to Peyton’s Promise. Patients should bring two unopened packages of non-perishable breakfast items such as boxes of cereal, pop-tarts, granola bars, or a $10 donation.

The Bone & Joint Center is located at 225000 Hummingbird Road. All athletes who are under the age of 18 require parental consent.

Click here to download the health history form.

