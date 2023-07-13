Annual remote control air show comes to Fond du Lac Aug. 17

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Warbirds & Classics over the Midwest remote control air show will take place in Fond du Lac from August 17-20.

The remote-control air show begins at 9 a.m. on August 17, featuring more than 125 pilots and over 350 flying aircraft. Sunday’s show will be the annual Robert Wellnitz Memorial Airshow and will feature all types of flying model aircraft. A special show feature will be held at noon each day.

The air show is located at Wellnitz Field, N4841 Hickory Road, a few miles south of Hwy 41 on Hickory Road. Visit https://midwestwarbirds.com/map.php for alternate directions as the Hickory Road Bridge will be under construction.

Parking passes will be available for $10 per vehicle and are valid for all four days. Buses and vans can also take advantage of the $10 admission fee to allow organized groups of kids and adults.

Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs as the event does not require a lot of walking.

Pilots from all over the U.S. and Canada sign up in advance to fly at this air show. In previous years, the air show has attracted over 2,500 spectators from the Fond du Lac area.

People looking to qualify for, and participate in this event must have planes that are giant-scale models of World War I through modern-day warbirds, or models of classic aircraft built before 1960. Planes can have wingspans over 20 feet.

Spectators will view precise formation flying, flight speeds of up to 200 mph, and simulations of bomb drops as the pilots perform to period music.

Licensed food vendors will offer a selection of food items including brats, burgers, subs, ice cream, and soft drinks. An area for vendors includes specialty items of interest to RC enthusiasts and merchandise for spectators.

There will also be a raffle of RC planes and other prizes. Well-known national guest pilots are also expected to attend.

For more information visit www.midwestwarbirds.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.