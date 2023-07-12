News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Woodchucks lose to Rockers, 8-3

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks gave up five runs between the fifth and sixth innings to lose 8-3 to the Green Bay Rockers.

The Woodchucks scored two runs in the third inning on a sacrifice fly from Michael Maginnis and an RBI single from Jake English to take a 2-0 lead.

In the fifth, the Rockers loaded the bases on a wild inning from the Woodchucks pitching. There were two walks, two hit by pitches and a passed ball. The Rockers scored two runs to tie the game.

In the sixth inning, Cuyler Zukowski emptied the loaded bases to score three runs and take a 5-3 lead. The would score two more in the ninth inning to win 8-3.

The Woodchucks are now 3-4 in the second half, and 23-19 overall.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire in Coloma burns 400 acres.
830-acre fire In Waushara County now 99% contained
The Northwoods League announces the passing of umpire Conor McKenzie in a tragic car accident...
Northwoods League umpire killed in Waushara County weekend crash
Rosholt Fire
Nobody hurt, cause unknown in barn fire in Rosholt
Farm Tractor accident near Junction County
1 killed following tractor vs. train crash near Junction City
First Alert Weather Day for Monday late afternoon into the evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Storms end quickly Tuesday morning

Latest News

Green Bay Rockers vs Woodchucks
Brendan Bobo celebrates a three-run home run.
Rafters use 7-run 6th inning to beat Mallards
Madison Mallards vs Rafters
Big innings sink Chucks as they fall to Madison 13-3