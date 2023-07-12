Woodchucks lose to Rockers, 8-3

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks gave up five runs between the fifth and sixth innings to lose 8-3 to the Green Bay Rockers.

The Woodchucks scored two runs in the third inning on a sacrifice fly from Michael Maginnis and an RBI single from Jake English to take a 2-0 lead.

In the fifth, the Rockers loaded the bases on a wild inning from the Woodchucks pitching. There were two walks, two hit by pitches and a passed ball. The Rockers scored two runs to tie the game.

In the sixth inning, Cuyler Zukowski emptied the loaded bases to score three runs and take a 5-3 lead. The would score two more in the ninth inning to win 8-3.

The Woodchucks are now 3-4 in the second half, and 23-19 overall.

