Water main break causes discolored water in parts of Stevens Point

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - People living in the city of Stevens Point still experiencing discolored water are asked to flush the water from lines.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, a contractor working for the struck a large diameter water main on Minnesota Avenue, south of Clark Street.  The contractor was working on a large reconstruction project for the city.  Utility staff was on-site quickly to isolate the break and restore normal service. However, that caused water to be discolored for people in the neighborhood.

People who have attempted to flush their lines, and are still seeing discolored water should call water utility at 715-345-5260 for assistance.

Public Utilities Director Joel Lemke explained by email on Wednesday morning the high rate of flow through some of the water mains in the city during this break created brown or black coloration to the water.  This discoloration is due to the presence of iron and manganese in the pipes that occurs naturally in the groundwater but became suspended in the water because of the extreme rate of flow following the break.

Lemke said the discoloration is an aesthetic issue that can usually be resolved by flushing the water line.  The water is safe for all uses including drinking, bathing, and cooking.

