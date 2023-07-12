News and First Alert Weather App
Tickets for Polar Express Train Ride at National Railroad Museum to go on sale Juy 25

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets for The Polar Express Train Ride at the National Railroad Museum will go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 25.

Last year, tickets for all 40 shows sold out in 24 hours.

The Polar Express is a magical re-creation of the classic children’s story. Before the show, people can stroll among the decorated trees in the Festival of Trees, explore the full-size trains, or play games. The show begins with the hot chocolate dance. There is also a reading of the Polar Express book. The conductor will then call “All Aboard,” inviting guests to ride the Polar Express to the North Pole.

The shows are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 17 to Dec. 10. Tickets can be purchased on the National Railroad Museum’s website.

