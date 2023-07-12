News and First Alert Weather App
Sheriff: 1 killed, several arrested in Taylor County street racing incident

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RIB LAKE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 21-year-old man has died and his passenger was injured after two vehicles were reportedly racing in Rib Lake Tuesday night.

Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking said witnesses reported two vehicles were seen racing side by side on Harper Drive around 7 p.m.

He said a vehicle driven by Ethan Berry, 21 of Medford crashed a short time later. Berry’s passenger, Qwinton Davenport, 22 was severely injured.

Authorities said Berry appears to have passed the vehicle he was racing but then lost control while navigating a curve in the road. Berry’s vehicle struck numerous trees and fell down an embankment before coming to rest. Speed and alcohol are contributing factors in the cause of the accident.

The names of the people arrested have not yet been released.

