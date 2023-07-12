News and First Alert Weather App
Sarah Jablonski Named General Sales Manager(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. – WSAW NewsChannel 7 has named Sarah Jablonski General Sales Manager.

Sarah has worked in the local broadcast industry her entire career, both in radio and television. In 2010, Sarah became an Account Executive at WSAW. She was named Regional Sales Manager in 2016.

“Sarah has extensive knowledge in our market, tv station, inventory management and the sales process,” said Vice President and General Manager of WSAW, Betsy Keefe. “Sarah’s leadership will take WSAW to new heights!”

The WSAW sales staff is trained to provide comprehensive marketing campaigns including broadcast, digital and video production that help local businesses build brand awareness, increase customer engagement and optimize commercial messages that deliver measurable results.

If you are interested in advertising with WSAW please reach out to Sarah Jablonski at sarah.jablonski@wsaw.co

