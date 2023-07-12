Rock Fest to begin Thursday in Cadott

CADDOTT, Wis. (WSAW) - A three-day rock festival will get underway Thursday in Cadott.

Headliners for Rock Fest include Slipknot, Pantera and Papa Roach to name a few. The festival will feature more than 70 bands on five different stages.

General admission tickets start at $109. The three-day pass is $189. Click here to view the full lineup, or to purchase tickets online.

