ROCC Point striving to help people with mental health and substance abuse struggles

The facility offers Resources, Opportunities, Choices and Connections to anyone free of charge
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - At ROCC Point, (Resources, Opportunities, Choices & Connections), they welcome everyone with open arms, no matter their struggle.

“A friend of mine brought me here, she knew I was going through a hard time,” said Jennifer Moton, ROCC Point Peer. “And she said I know a place that will understand what you’re going through.”

“I needed a place where I wouldn’t isolate myself because of the mental health issues and stuff,” said Paula Wolf, ROCC Point Peer.

Help is all provided at no cost to the peer.

“Oh, that’s the best part! It really is,” added Bethany Bablitch, ROCC Point Peer. “I’m very grateful for the fact that it’s funded.”

The center hosts a variety of different groups and activities, such as gardening, art, cooking, and games. A versatile plan to help anyone.

“Everybody’s different, everybody’s had different experiences, different struggles,” stated Samantha Sackmann, Certified Peer Specialist, ROCC Point. “It doesn’t matter what people have been through, it doesn’t matter their diagnosis.”

While there’s fun and games, there’s a moment of vulnerability when it comes to peer support groups.

“It’s that level where everybody helps everybody, everybody has not the same, but similar experiences,” Sackmann said.

Each peer has one common message for those who are struggling: you’re not alone.

“Sometimes just getting up and getting dressed is enough,” stated Moton. “To come to a place like ROCC Point where we’re more than happy to have anyone come and be a part of our community.”

“Just don’t give up, just keep going,” said Bablitch. “As hard as it may be some days.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, Sackmann says that you can walk the center here like it’s your own home.

To learn more, click here.

