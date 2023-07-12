Pop tabs to be collected during Wednesday’s ‘Concerts’ to honor life of toddler

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Pop tabs are often something we leave on the can and recycle, but they’re actually worth money. And Wednesday night Peyton’s Promise is hoping you’ve been saving them to help a good cause.

Peyton’s Promise started collecting pop tabs seven years ago, in honor of Sophia Van Ermen. Sophia needed an organ transplant, and her family stayed in Milwaukee at the Ronald McDonald House. After she passed away, her family asked others to pay it forward to help other families who may need a place to stay. That’s where Peyton’s Promise comes in. Once collected, the pop tabs are recycled and turned into dollars which are donated to the Ronald McDonald House. This year, Peyton’s Promise wants to keep the money raised from the pop tabs local, by sending it to the Ronald McDonald House in Marshfield.

“Even though we’re donating this to Marshfield, it is directly affecting our families in the Wausau area, while their child is in the hospital or waiting for an organ transplant, or whatever the case may be, there’s a long list,” said Teena Medick, Executive Director at Peyton’s Promise.

Peyton’s Promise says that 60% of patients at the Ronald McDonald House in Marshfield are from our area. If you don’t have pop tabs to donate today, there are other ways to help. Abby Bank will be taking pop tab donations year-round at their locations in Wausau, Abbotsford, and Weston.

“We are also accepting cash donations, which will go right back into the local community to buy food for the local food pantries,” said Sarah Meyer, Sophia’s cousin, and Peyton’s Promise Advocate.

Peyton’s Promise advocates will be at the 400 Block on Wednesday from noon until after Concerts on the Square to take your pop tab donations. Just look for the garbage bins.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.