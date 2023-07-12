News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Pop tabs to be collected during Wednesday’s ‘Concerts’ to honor life of toddler

Peyton's Promise is collecting Pop Tabs today in Wausau in honor of Sophia Van Ermen
Peyton's Promise is collecting Pop Tabs today in Wausau in honor of Sophia Van Ermen(WSAW)
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Pop tabs are often something we leave on the can and recycle, but they’re actually worth money. And Wednesday night Peyton’s Promise is hoping you’ve been saving them to help a good cause.

Peyton’s Promise started collecting pop tabs seven years ago, in honor of Sophia Van Ermen. Sophia needed an organ transplant, and her family stayed in Milwaukee at the Ronald McDonald House. After she passed away, her family asked others to pay it forward to help other families who may need a place to stay. That’s where Peyton’s Promise comes in. Once collected, the pop tabs are recycled and turned into dollars which are donated to the Ronald McDonald House. This year, Peyton’s Promise wants to keep the money raised from the pop tabs local, by sending it to the Ronald McDonald House in Marshfield.

“Even though we’re donating this to Marshfield, it is directly affecting our families in the Wausau area, while their child is in the hospital or waiting for an organ transplant, or whatever the case may be, there’s a long list,” said Teena Medick, Executive Director at Peyton’s Promise.

Peyton’s Promise says that 60% of patients at the Ronald McDonald House in Marshfield are from our area. If you don’t have pop tabs to donate today, there are other ways to help. Abby Bank will be taking pop tab donations year-round at their locations in Wausau, Abbotsford, and Weston.

“We are also accepting cash donations, which will go right back into the local community to buy food for the local food pantries,” said Sarah Meyer, Sophia’s cousin, and Peyton’s Promise Advocate.

Peyton’s Promise advocates will be at the 400 Block on Wednesday from noon until after Concerts on the Square to take your pop tab donations. Just look for the garbage bins.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farm Tractor accident near Junction County
1 killed following tractor vs. train crash near Junction City
Wildfire in Coloma burns 400 acres.
830-acre fire In Waushara County now 99% contained
Wausau School District school board approves getting a security audit.
Wausau school board holds meeting to discuss rebranding for its schools
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Text scams
Wood County Sheriff’s Department warns of latest text scam

Latest News

Water main break causes discolored water in parts of Stevens Point
Rock Fest to begins Thursday in Cadott
Ticket for Polar Express in Green Bay to go on sale July 25
Bat (FILE)
Bat tests positive for rabies in Shawano County