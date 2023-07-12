MCPL Marathon City Branch to offer DIY photo coaster craft

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Teens and adults can visit the Marathon County Public Library’s Marathon City Branch on July 12 to make a DIY photo coaster.

People can drop in to the branch, located at 515 Washington St., in Marathon, any time between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to participate.

All supplies and instructions will be provided. Participants can bring in their own photo or use some of our magazines and patterned paper to decorate the coaster. This event is free and open to teens and adults with no registration required.

