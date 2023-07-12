Kronenwetter to highlight new village mural with ribbon cutting

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - In October 2021, artist Jessica Kopecky put the finishing touches on the Kronenwetter: Journey Through Progress mural on the fence at the corner of Kowalski Road and Old Highway 51.

To honor this now invaluable asset, the Village will be holding a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, July 13 at 5 p.m. at the site of the mural on the corner of Kowalski Road and Old Highway 51.

The mural’s brainchild Emil Wasniewski and its artist Jessica Kopecky will be present.

For years, Wasniewski had an idea brewing about a mural illustrating the history of Kronenwetter. When he saw the fence on Kowalski Road he went to work.

“That fence was put up and I kept looking at that, and I thought what a shame, graffiti could go on there, why not have a nice mural, so I went researching,” he said.

Wasniewski set out on a venture that had never been accomplished in Kronenwetter. He was met with many challenges including funding, approval from the Village Board, and finding an artist, but he never gave up.

“I guess I’m a bull-headed Polack when I put my mind to something,” Wasniewski added.

It took a year to get the final okay from the Village Board. Funding came from the Lions Club, TDS, the Foundation for the Arts of Wausau, individual donations, and money he made while operating the barrel train at Lions Club events.

Kopecky helped turn Wasniewski’s ideas into a 120-foot chronological depiction of the Village’s story.

Kopecky said Wasniewski had specific places and objects he wanted to be a part of the mural. She spent hours listening to his historical narrative of the Village. He tracked down original photos to show her and drove her to distinct locations around the area.

The mural details the progress of Kronenwetter from 1880 to the present day.

“I’m very excited. It was a lot of work for the two people,” said Lions Club member Dennis Pierson. “It made us unique as a Village to have something that showcases our history.”

