News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Kronenwetter to highlight new village mural with ribbon cutting

Artist Jessica Kopecky
Artist Jessica Kopecky(Village of Kronenwetter)
By Sean White
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - In October 2021, artist Jessica Kopecky put the finishing touches on the Kronenwetter: Journey Through Progress mural on the fence at the corner of Kowalski Road and Old Highway 51.

To honor this now invaluable asset, the Village will be holding a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, July 13 at 5 p.m. at the site of the mural on the corner of Kowalski Road and Old Highway 51.

The mural’s brainchild Emil Wasniewski and its artist Jessica Kopecky will be present.

For years, Wasniewski had an idea brewing about a mural illustrating the history of Kronenwetter. When he saw the fence on Kowalski Road he went to work.

“That fence was put up and I kept looking at that, and I thought what a shame, graffiti could go on there, why not have a nice mural, so I went researching,” he said.

Wasniewski set out on a venture that had never been accomplished in Kronenwetter. He was met with many challenges including funding, approval from the Village Board, and finding an artist, but he never gave up.

“I guess I’m a bull-headed Polack when I put my mind to something,” Wasniewski added.

It took a year to get the final okay from the Village Board. Funding came from the Lions Club, TDS, the Foundation for the Arts of Wausau, individual donations, and money he made while operating the barrel train at Lions Club events.

Kopecky helped turn Wasniewski’s ideas into a 120-foot chronological depiction of the Village’s story.

Kopecky said Wasniewski had specific places and objects he wanted to be a part of the mural. She spent hours listening to his historical narrative of the Village. He tracked down original photos to show her and drove her to distinct locations around the area.

The mural details the progress of Kronenwetter from 1880 to the present day.

“I’m very excited. It was a lot of work for the two people,” said Lions Club member Dennis Pierson. “It made us unique as a Village to have something that showcases our history.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farm Tractor accident near Junction County
1 killed following tractor vs. train crash near Junction City
Wildfire in Coloma burns 400 acres.
830-acre fire In Waushara County now 99% contained
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Wausau School District school board approves getting a security audit.
Wausau school board holds meeting to discuss rebranding for its schools
Sheriff: 1 killed, several arrested in Taylor County street racing incident

Latest News

The Bug Brownie on a Stick is just one of the scores of new foods and drinks coming to the...
Over 100 new foods and drinks to debut at Wisconsin state fair
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Sheboygan County
Tickets for Polar Express Train Ride at National Railroad Museum to go on sale July 25
Sarah Jablonski Named General Sales Manager
Sarah Jablonski Named General Sales Manager