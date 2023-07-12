First Alert Weather: Occasional rain rest of the week, thunderstorms possible Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Have the umbrella nearby Wednesday as occasional rain showers can fall throughout the day. Rain chances continue through the end of this week, with higher chances for showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

Clouds increasing throughout the morning of Wednesday, turning sky conditions cloudy by the afternoon. An upper air disturbance can bring a few stray rain showers throughout the day, but the forecast won’t be a washout.

Due to cloud cover, afternoon highs will be cooler in the low to mid-70s. Rain likely picking up during the evening with scattered rainfall moving west to east over Northern and portions of Central Wisconsin. Some rain may continue into early Thursday.

Temperatures will climb for Thursday and Friday, with lower 80s and some muggy air making a return. Thursday may feature a few isolated showers or possible thunderstorm during the day, but sky conditions expected to turn sunny by the afternoon. Warm air will flow in Friday, increasing temperatures and humidity levels for the region.

Some scattered rain is possible early Friday morning. But sunshine expected for the afternoon with highs low to mid-80s. The late afternoon or evening hours will bring scattered thunderstorms to the region, some of which could become strong. Can’t rule out the possibility for an active weather period during this time.

The extended forecast hints at temperatures remaining near the upper 70s to low 80s through early next week. The weekend forecast features a slight chance for rain as a cold front tracks in Saturday into Sunday.

