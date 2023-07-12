News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Occasional rain rest of the week, thunderstorms possible Friday

The umbrella could come in handy at times Wednesday. Turning slightly humid and warmer before the weekend. Thunderstorms possible Friday evening.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Have the umbrella nearby Wednesday as occasional rain showers can fall throughout the day. Rain chances continue through the end of this week, with higher chances for showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

Scattered showers picking up this evening
Scattered showers picking up this evening(WSAW)

Clouds increasing throughout the morning of Wednesday, turning sky conditions cloudy by the afternoon. An upper air disturbance can bring a few stray rain showers throughout the day, but the forecast won’t be a washout.

Cooler with occasional rain showers
Cooler with occasional rain showers(WSAW)
Rain showers possible for some Wednesday morning
Rain showers possible for some Wednesday morning(WSAW)

Due to cloud cover, afternoon highs will be cooler in the low to mid-70s. Rain likely picking up during the evening with scattered rainfall moving west to east over Northern and portions of Central Wisconsin. Some rain may continue into early Thursday.

Scattered rainfall tracking through Wednesday evening
Scattered rainfall tracking through Wednesday evening(WSAW)

Temperatures will climb for Thursday and Friday, with lower 80s and some muggy air making a return. Thursday may feature a few isolated showers or possible thunderstorm during the day, but sky conditions expected to turn sunny by the afternoon. Warm air will flow in Friday, increasing temperatures and humidity levels for the region.

Humidity on the rise slightly later in the week
Humidity on the rise slightly later in the week(WSAW)
Turning sunny Thursday, can't rule out a stray shower
Turning sunny Thursday, can't rule out a stray shower(WSAW)

Some scattered rain is possible early Friday morning. But sunshine expected for the afternoon with highs low to mid-80s. The late afternoon or evening hours will bring scattered thunderstorms to the region, some of which could become strong. Can’t rule out the possibility for an active weather period during this time.

An isolated shower possible Friday
An isolated shower possible Friday(WSAW)
Scattered thunderstorms to track in Friday evening
Scattered thunderstorms to track in Friday evening(WSAW)

The extended forecast hints at temperatures remaining near the upper 70s to low 80s through early next week. The weekend forecast features a slight chance for rain as a cold front tracks in Saturday into Sunday.

