DNR: Pallet Fire burns 733 acres, now 100% contained but still burning

COLOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pallet Fire burning near Coloma is now 100% contained. The DNR’s official total count of acres burned is now 733.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirmed Tuesday the fire, which broke out Monday, was caused by debris burning from several days prior. The fire started near Cumberland Road and spread northeast above State Road 21.

DNR officials report three homes and seventeen secondary structures, like sheds or outhouses, were destroyed.

The DNR says gusty winds and drought conditions also made it difficult to put out.

“It was a sort of controlled panic,” said George Voiers.

Voiers says he and his wife had just ten minutes to evacuate their cottage on Monday night.

To look at the sky when it got toward its height, you could see how red it was. That was scary. That’s when we really got concerned and knew this was not just a little brush fire in someone backyard,” Voiers says.

Thankfully, George’s cottage was intact but others weren’t so fortunate.

The Coloma Fire Department says it’s been flooded with questions about donations, whether it’s money, gift cards, homemade meals, or people offering up their own labor.

“I know for me it’s very inspiring to see the amount of care and concern and effort. And what we’ve said is, that was from minute one,” said Amy Penn, a public information officer for the DNR.

A local liquor store owner says witnessing this kindness is inspiring.

“A lot of people pulled together to help the folks affected by the fire out here it’s nice to see people sticking together when someone’s in need,” said Mark Bates, owner of Coloma Liquors.

Crews plan on staying at the scene at least until Thursday. The DNR wants to remind folks to continue to avoid the area if possible.

A bank account has been set up at the National Exchange Bank in Coloma to accept donations to help those impacted by the Pallet Fire.

Cash and check donations can be donated by referencing the “Coloma Pallet Fire Donation Fund” by mail at National Exchange Bank P.O. Box 709 Coloma, WI 54930 or in-person at 209 North Front Street Coloma, WI 54930. Checks should be made out to the “Village of Coloma.”

Gift card donations will be accepted by the Village of Coloma at P.O. Box 353 Coloma, WI 54930 Attn: “Coloma Pallet Fire Donation Fund” or in-person at the Village Office (M-F 8:00-4:00).

Pallet Fire burned 733 acres in Waushara County, according to the DNR.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.