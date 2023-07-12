CBC to partner with Veteran Groups of Rhinelander for annual Hodag MASH

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Blood Center has announced the Veterans Groups of Rhinelander as a new partner for its annual Hodag MASH.

The event will be held on Thursday, July 20 from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Hodag Dome located at 863 Hodag Dome Dr.

The group includes VFW Post 3143, Honor Guard, AMVETS 724, American Legion 7, DAV 62, and NCO Club. This is the first year CBC has worked with a sponsor for Hodag MASH.

For every blood donation received, CBC will make a monetary donation to Veterans Groups of Rhinelander.

“MASH is a summer tradition for CBC,” said John Hagins, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Community Blood Center. “We are excited to partner with Veterans Groups of Rhinelander. By donating blood, community members can have a double impact—saving lives and supporting local veterans.”

All Hodag MASH blood donors will receive this year’s MASH t-shirt and lunch as part of CBC’s appreciation for their blood donation.

Summer is a difficult time to find blood donors as making a donation isn’t always at the top of everyone’s to-do list. However, recreational traumas and injuries can lead to an increased need for blood in the summer months, making blood drives so important.

Visit communityblood.org/mash to learn more or to schedule a donation at MASH.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.