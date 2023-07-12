News and First Alert Weather App
Bat tests positive for rabies in Shawano County

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WSAW) - The Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department reports that a bat in Shawano County has tested positive for the rabies virus. This is the first confirmed case of rabies in a bat in Shawano County this year.

Rabies is transmitted from infected mammals to humans, typically via a bite, and is invariably fatal once symptoms appear.

Rabies is contracted by exposure to a rabid animal. The exposure is nearly always through a bite, but rabies can be transmitted if a rabid animal scratches a person or it is saliva is exposed to broken skin.

If a person has had any physical contact with a bat and the possibility of a bite or scratch cannot be ruled out, rabies preventive treatment may be necessary. Early symptoms of rabies may include irritability, headache, fever, double vision, and itching or pain at the exposure site.

The disease eventually progresses to spasms of the throat and the muscles used for breathing, convulsions, delirium, paralysis, and death. It is important to note that by the time any symptoms may appear, rabies cannot be successfully treated.

