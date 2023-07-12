Aspirus Health announces affiliation plans with St. Luke’s in Duluth

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health announced Wednesday the two health care organizations will form an affiliation.

According to a news release, the goal is to create a comprehensive health care system serving residents of northeastern Minnesota, northern and central Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Aspirus Health and St. Luke’s hope to complete the affiliation process in early 2024.

Andy Napgezek is the Director of System Communications & Community Engagement. He said the proposed affiliation is not a purchase. He said St. Luke’s is joining Aspirus Health as the newest member of the system. No layoffs are anticipated as a result of this affiliation.

Napgezek explained patients will not experience any provider or health care changes. As for employees and doctors, Napgezek said the affiliation is intended to strengthen the performance and long-term viability of both organizations.

“Our intent is to advance the quality of care in the region, expand local and rural access to health care, and strengthen communities. Sharing medical expertise and knowledge among Aspirus and St. Luke’s experts will provide opportunities to collaborate, expand best practices and build stronger teams. Through this agreement, the combined organization will be able to further support local medical education, which is a key driver in expanding the number of physicians, nurses and other team members needed for a robust workforce,” said Napgezek.

The combined organization will operate 19 hospitals and 130 outpatient locations, with nearly 14,000 team members, including 1,300 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians. The system will operate headquarters in Wausau and maintain a corporate office in Duluth, Minnesota.

St. Luke’s is based Duluth, Minnesota. It serves patients of northeastern Minnesota, northwestern Wisconsin, and the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The system includes two hospitals, more than 40 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care, medical goods, and two ambulatory surgery centers. St. Luke’s employs more than 3,000 employees.

Aspirus Health is based in Wausau. It serves northern and central Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The system includes 17 hospitals, 75 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care, ground and helicopter transport, medical goods, and a health insurance company. Aspirus Medical Group employs nearly 1,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, and more than 10,000 employees.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.