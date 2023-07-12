News and First Alert Weather App
Abbotsford man charged in Grant Co. for speeding, driving without CDL

(MGN)
By Sean White
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FENNIMORE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday at 5:20 p.m., the Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old man for speeding and driving a commercial vehicle without a CDL license.

Rodrigo Lopez, 18, of Abbotsford, was driving the vehicle owned by Area Wide Concrete and Excavating LLC in Withee on Hwy 61 in the Town of Liberty.

The sheriff’s deputy said they witnessed Lopez traveling 91 mph in a 55 mph zone and that Lopez also does not have a CDL. He was also towing a two-axle trailer with a skid steer which had only one chain securing it to the trailer and the lighting system on the trailer was not working.

Lopez was then transported to the Grant County Jail. A representative from Area Wide Concrete and Excavating LLC arrived at the sheriff’s office and posted bond for Lopez.

The company was also cited for failure to display registration, operating a vehicle without stopping lights, and improper directional lighting.

The incident is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

