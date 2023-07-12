News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

3-year-old child dies after falling into water storage tank at resort, officials say

A 3-year-old child has died after being stuck in a water storage tank at a resort in Vermont, according to officials. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Vermont authorities say a 3-year-old boy who fell into a water storage tank at a resort last week has died.

WCAX reports Tate Holtzman fell into a below-ground water storage tank while he was walking near an outdoor splash pad at the Smugglers’ Notch Resort water park on July 6.

Officials said lifeguards attempted to rescue Tate, but he spent about 10 minutes in the water.

The 3-year-old was rushed to the University of Vermont Medical Center but died a few days later.

According to a GoFundMe account, Tate was on live support until last weekend.

“He is at peace now,” organizer Kali Brgant wrote. “The Holtzman family is going through unspeakable, unthinkable anguish.”

The chief medical examiner’s office determined the boy’s cause of death was drowning, classifying it as an accident.

Tate was attending a day camp program at the resort that afternoon, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farm Tractor accident near Junction County
1 killed following tractor vs. train crash near Junction City
Wildfire in Coloma burns 400 acres.
830-acre fire In Waushara County now 99% contained
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Sheriff: 1 killed, several arrested in Taylor County street racing incident
Wausau School District school board approves getting a security audit.
Wausau school board holds meeting to discuss rebranding for its schools

Latest News

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in limited U.S. states
New leads in manhunt for Pennsylvania prison escapee
Storm clouds pass over the Bronzville neighborhood of Chicago heading East out over Lake...
Tornado touches down near Chicago’s O’Hare airport amid severe weather warnings
Police say a little girl in Florida fought off a man trying to abduct her.
Police: 6-year-girl fights off would-be kidnapper by biting him
Two passengers and two flight attendants were injured when a plane plunged nearly a mile during...
Turbulence aboard Allegiant flight injures 2 passengers, 2 flight attendants