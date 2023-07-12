News and First Alert Weather App
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Sheboygan County

Mega Millions 2-21-2023
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Nobody won Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. However, someone in Wisconsin is a million dollars richer after matching all five regular numbers.

According to the Mega Millions website, three people matched those first five numbers across three states. In addition to the Badger State, lottery officials say winning tickets were sold in California and South Dakota.

The Wisconsin Lottery indicates the ticket sold around here was purchased in Plymouth.

The winning numbers for Mega Millions on Tuesday night were 10-17-33-51-64, and the Mega ball was 5.

Friday’s night drawing is estimated to be $500 million.

